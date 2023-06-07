Sinton state run backed by power of Pirate prayer

SINTON, Texas — It was a tough two weeks of regionals for Sinton, but the pirates are going back to the UIL 4A state tournament looking to defend their title. Only four baseball programs in the Coastal Bend have won back-to-back titles, including Sinton in 1989. This season, the Pirates have awakened a new power that is leading them to success.

Sinton's UIL 4A regional final celebration was well-earned. The Pirates defeated Boerne 9-0 in the third game, even after two of their top players were ejected from the series in game two.

"The game can be so nerve-racking and your emotions can flare," Adrian Alaniz, Sinton baseball head coach, said. "You know, one of the main things I talk to our guys is that the Lord kind of puts us in different scenarios for a reason and sometimes we may question why we kind of go through these things, but in the end He has your best interest."

Now Sinton is going back to the state tournament for the second year in a row, but this time they bring the power of prayer.

"We had a blessing of our bats at the beginning of the season, which really like more people from our team started to show up, which was really a cool thing," Kaden McCoy, Sinton senior outfielder, said.

Sinton senior Blake Mitchell and his brother Clay recently got baptized in the Catholic Church in May.

"Watching them just follow through and stick with it has been really great and has just brought us all closer together," McCoy said.

The Pirates practice their faith as they practice on the field.

"Sometimes before the game, when we have time, me and a few of the players we go to the church and we spend about 15 minutes" Rob Thomas, Sinton junior outfielder and pitcher. "It just helps us get through the game easier and He's always watching."

Before their bus ride to Austin, Father Yul blessed the team like he did before the UIL 4A state tournament last season. Every Sunday he shares his pride for the Pirates.

"We went this past Sunday, and we all got blessings, and I think there were 11 or 12 of us there," Blake Mitchell, Sinton senior catcher and shortstop, said. "You know, so there are a bunch of us that attend the church, and it's good for all of us."

Sinton has won 37 games and lost 3 so far this season, but that's not what they pray for.

"One of the things that we always say is that you know, Lord we don't ever ask for victory, but we ask that you bless each and every one of these individuals to play the game how it's meant to be played and injury-free," Alaniz said. "That's the motto we've had all year long."

The UIL 4A state semifinal between Sinton and China Spring is set for Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the University of Texas at Austin. The championship is set for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Last year, China Spring lost in the state semifinals to Argyle.