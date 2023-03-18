Sinton shuts out Beeville, McCoy homers and Brown pitches complete game

SINTON, Texas — The Sinton Pirates (16-1) led by senior pitcher Braeden Brown, a Sam Houston State signee, shut out Beeville 11-0 on Friday at Gene Kasprzyk Field in their UIL District 30-4A matchup.

Brown pitched a complete game, five innings, without allowing a single run. The righthander dished out 8 strikeouts and gave up 3 hits.

The Pirates secured the victory thanks to 10 runs in the second inning. Kaden McCoy capped off the inning with a 3-run homer and Blake Mitchell added an RBI single. The Pirates racked up 6 hits in the game.

Up next, Sinton travels to Calhoun on Tuesday. First pitch is at 7 p.m.