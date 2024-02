Sinton, Robstown and Flour Bluff earn wins on day one of Sinton Invitational

SINTON, Texas — Day one of the annual Sinton Invitational baseball tournament started the season off for a few Coastal Bend teams, Sinton, Robstown, Flour Bluff and Rockport-Fulton.

SINTON INVITATIONAL DAY 1

Rockport-Fulton 4, Flour Bluff 6

Goliad 1, Robstown 0

Canyon Lake 6, Flour Bluff 3

(HIGHLIGHTS) Mercedes 0, Robstown 8

(HIGHLIGHTS)Austin High 3, Sinton 5

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

9 a.m. Canyon Lake vs. Goliad

11:15 a.m. Austin vs. Mercedes

1:30 p.m. Canyon Lake vs. Austin High

3:45 p.m. Sinton vs. Mercedes

6 p.m. Robstown vs. Rockport-Fulton

8:15 p.m. Sinton vs. Flourn Bluff

SATURDAY SCHEDULE

9 a.m. Goliad vs. Flour Bluff

11:15 a.m. Canyon Lake vs. Rockport-Fulton

1:30 p.m. Austin High vs. Robstown

3:45 p.m. Mercedes vs. Rockport-Fulton

6 p.m. Sinton vs. Goliad

Sinton bounces back, defeating Austin High 5-3 at Sinton Invitational