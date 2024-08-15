Sinton reloads trenches around experienced skill players

SINTON, Texas — They don't call Sinton's football stadium Bone Crusher Arena for nothing. The Pirates rely on power and strength to lead their athleticism. Sinton is in UIL 4A-DII this year. They've got a lot of leaders coming back that are looking to make another deep playoff run.

"Make everybody quit (MEQ). I mean you know that's just like our saying here," Adrian DeAses, Sinton senior defensive end, fullback and tight end, said. "Our defense is based around stopping people at the line of scrimmage and not letting them get a single yard basically the entire game."

The Pirates defense returns five starters including DeAses. On offense Sinton brings back seven, mostly their experienced skill players. They filled a few new roles on the line, so the veteran linemen are going to have to lead by example.

"You know we have Clay Mitchell coming back on the offensive line," Michael Troutman, Sinton football head coach, said. "CD Ellis coming back. We had to replace both of our guards, but we have quality kids in there. Quality kids that understand that the offensive line is where the game is won."

In UIL 4A-DII, No. 10 Sinton is looking to win their fifth consecutive district title, but it will be tougher with No. 12 Cuero in the mix. The Pirate receivers will rely on the chemistry they've built with second-year quarterback Triston Handson.

"We've had a good connection because we've been playing with each other ever since we were little like in Little League like 5-years-old, 6, 7 and 8," Jonah James, Sinton senior cornerback and wide receiver said.

Jonah is a two-way player like his twin brother Jacoby James. They play defensive back and receiver, so it's always a battle on both sides.

"We've been doing really good and it makes both of us better because we work each other every single day to get one another better," James said.

Sinton kicks off their season with a road trip to Beeville on Friday, Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

UIL District 15 4A-DII

Sinton

Cuero

Ingleside

Rockport-Fulton

Robstown

Handson is one of six senior quarterbacks in the Coastal Bend that were selected to compete in our first ever KRIS Super 6 Showcase. The combine will air on KRIS 6 on Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

