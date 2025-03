SINTON, Texas — The Sinton Pirates take control of UIL District 30-4A after overpowering Beeville 9-2 on Tuesday.

Keldon Kemp, Dylan Arriaga and Adrian DeAses combined for 6 of the team's 10 hits in the victory.

DeAses eared the win on the mound. He surrendered 3 hits and 1 run over 5 innings, while striking 2 batters and walking 4.

Bj Rivas led Beeville with 2 hits in 3 at-bats.

Sinton will take a road trip to Rockport-Fulton on Friday.