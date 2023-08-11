Sinton is ready to defend their district title, refueling a few roster spots

SINTON, Texas — The hard-hitting Sinton Pirates are looking to defend their UIL District 15-4A DII title and make a deeper run in playoffs. But first they've got to refuel their starting roster with only four players coming back on defense.

"Most experience is our secondary. We lost one, my brother (Ray)," Sinton senior cornerback Ethan Perez said. "We got a new front and we trust in them 100%."

Sinton football head coach Michael Troutman's new defensive line put in a lot of work in the new indoor facilitys 3,000 square foot weight room this summer, and it shows.

"They're athletic, they're quick, they're strong, and when you have that combination again you have a pretty good defensive line," Troutman said. "Now they're not battle tested yet, so they're going to have to go out there and prove it and earn their stripes as well."

The Pirates experienced defensive backs are challenging their new quarterback Triston Handson. But with nine returners on offense he's got a lot of support, especially from wide receivers Jacoby James and Colby Hesseltine.

"He can run the ball. He can throw the ball," Troutman said. "He understands coverages and reads. He loves the game."

Handson is expected to start at quarterback. Last year he suffered an injury, so he's hungry to prove that he deserves the lead role.

"He's pretty good. Yeah, we have mostly everybody coming back on offense," Sinton senior center Dante De Leon said. "A few spots to fill on offense, but we feel good everyone coming back. I'm real excited for this year."

Last season, Sinton won eight games and lost four, finishing as area finalists. The Pirates not only got stronger over the off season, but are extending their playbook.

"We have to have a variety of schemes in order to make it past that second, that third round, and ultimately their goal is to be in the fourth round of the playoffs," Troutman said. "That is these boys goals."

Sinton kicks off their season at home against Beeville on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

The @SintonFootball are returning an experienced offense to help their new quarterback. The UIL 4A-DII defending district champion defense is reFUELing not rebuilding on the defensive line. 😤🏈 #kris6sports @SintonISD pic.twitter.com/9YOfMaXSSb — Larissa Liska (@LarissaLiska) August 11, 2023