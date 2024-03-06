Sinton defeats Rockport-Fulton 5-0 in UIL district 30-4A opener at Whataburger Field

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The THSB No. 4 Sinton Pirates opened up the Whataburger Field (Astros' AA field) high school baseball schedule with a 5-0 victory against Rockport-Fulton. It was their UIL district 30-4A opener.

Sinton's Seth Hovda came in for relief in the third inning. He struck out 7 batters and walked 2 in 5 innings. Derek Garcia led things off, and he struck out 1, giving up 0 runs in 2 innings. Rockport-Fulton starter Sean Howell lasted 5.1 innings, giving up 5 runs while striking out 7.

UPCOMING HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL WHATABURGER FIELD 2024 SCHEDULE

Tue, March 5

(HIGHLIGHTS) Sinton 5,Rockport-Fulton 0

Premont 3, Hebbronville 10

Mon, March 11

Moody vs. Miller at 11 AM | BUY TICKETS

Flour Bluff vs. Ray at 2 PM | BUY TICKETS

Victoria West vs. Veterans Memorial at 5 PM | BUY TICKETS

Wed, March 13

Ray vs. Moody at 11 AM | BUY TICKETS

Victoria East vs. Carroll at 2 PM | BUY TICKETS

Rockport-Fulton vs. Tuloso-Midway at 5 PM | BUY TICKETS

Fri, March 15

King vs. Miller at 12 PM | BUY TICKETS

Ray vs. Veterans Memorial at 3 PM | BUY TICKETS

Woodsboro vs. Refugio at 6 PM | BUY TICKETS

Mon, March 18

Cuero vs. Goliad at 5:30 PM | BUY TICKETS

Miller vs. George West at 8 PM | BUY TICKETS

Tue, March 19

Port Lavaca vs. Sinton at 6 PM | BUY TICKETS

Fri, March 22

Gregory-Portland vs. Victoria East at 5:30 PM | BUY TICKETS

Incarnate Word Academy vs. St. John Paul II at 8 PM | BUY TICKETS

Tue, March 26

Flour Bluff vs. Carroll at 5:30 PM | BUY TICKETS

King vs. Moody at 8 PM | BUY TICKETS

Thu, March 28

Victoria West vs. Gregory-Portland at 5:30 PM | BUY TICKETS

Call 361-561-HOOK (4665) for more information.