Sinton basketball wins district, first time back-to-back since 1995

SINTON, Texas — The Sinton Pirates (18-14, 11-0) boys basketball team made program history. Winning back-to-back district championships for the first time since 1995. They clinched against Ingleside last week, winning 69-47.

The Pirates celebrated their ninth district title (2024, 2023, 1999, 1997, 1995, 1994, 1990, 1960 and 1948) after winning their home game against Orange Grove on Tuesday. Sinton outscored the Bulldogs, a UIL 4A district 30 opponent, 100-42.

Jacoby James led the floor with 23 points. Closely followed by his Sinton teammate Triston Handson who scored 21 points. Both are juniors.

"Definitely means a lot. We came a long way," James said. We started really slow this season, but just to see us and the team grow it means a lot. I'm going to miss my seniors a lot, but the jobs not finished. We got a deep run to make in the playoffs."

The Pirates end the regular season with a road trip to Rockport-Fulton next Tuesday.

Sinton's game against Orange Grove was the last ever in the Sam A. May Gymnasium. The Pirates are currently building a new gym.