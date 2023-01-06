Sinton 2022 UIL 4A baseball state champions receive rings

SINTON, Texas — Sinton fans packed the baseball stands today to honor the UIL 4A baseball state champions. The athletes were told the rings were on a delay, but there was a secret. The state rings arrived just in time.

"It was definitely a surprise. Coach (Adrian) Alaniz told us a couple of day ago that they weren't going to be in unfortunately," Rylan Galvan, Sinton grad and Texas Longhorn Catcher, said. "For them to present them to us today it meant a lot for all of us to be here together and then to be presented together as a team it meant a lot. It was really special."

The Pirates' rings are gold with a Maroon s. Plus, they unveiled state championship and tournament banners. It was a special win for Sinton, a team that won their fourth title in program history, first in 20 years and the rings were well worth the wait.

"I'd probably say that logo on the front. That S right there you know with the field around it," Blake Mitchell, Sinton senior catcher and pitcher, said. "You know, it just means a lot to us to finally put it on our finger. It feels awesome.

The Pirates ended their 2022 season with a (36-1) record, a 31 game win-streak to end the season and 19 shutouts. At one point Sinton was ranked 14th in the nation and it means a lot to see the community support.

"It was just really cool seeing the community come out today and how many supporters we really have and all the kids that look up to us," Kaden McCoy, Sinton senior outfielder, said. "That's the coolest part. all the little kids that want to get autographs. It's just really memorable for them and us too."

The Pirates start their 2023 spring campaign against Robstown on Thursday, Feb. 23.