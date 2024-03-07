Shaw earns historic win, Islanders basketball defeat UIW in last home double-header

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's men's and women's basketball programs ended their final regular season homestand of the 2023-24 season with victories against the University of Incarnate Word on Wednesday at the American Bank Center.

The Islanders men's basketball team defeated UIW 71-52. Garry Clark ended the night with a double-double, 12 points and 10 rebounds. Head coach Jim Shaw broke the best regular season record (21-10) of a first-year head coach as Steve Lutz led the Islanders to a (20-11) record in the 2021-22 season.

"We have a lot of good players," Shaw said. "A number of really, really good players that are talented. That love each other. Not only are they smart IQ basketball wise and off the court, but they are just good people. They came together and really grew as a team over the course of a season."

The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi women's basketball team capped off their regular season with a huge 65-43 victory, securing the two-seed and the coveted double-bye in the Southland Conference Tournament.

"I thought tonight we played really good defense," Royce Chadwick, Islanders women's basketball head coach, said. "I thought we did a really good job of communicating and staying between them and the basket."

Nabaweeyah McGill led the Islanders with 14 points. Mireia Aguado had 13 points and 9 rebounds, and she also led the floor with 4 steals.

"We started a little bit like ugh with our defense," Mireia Aguado, Islanders junior, said. "Then we came back really well. Like we cranked it up and I think like that really helped us a lot, so we just have to keep building on our defense."

The Islanders men tipoff their 2024 Jersey Mike's Southland Conference Basketball Championships semifinal game on Tue. March 12 at 8 p.m. on ESPN+. The women play on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+. The tournament is in Lake Charles, LA.