Santa Gertrudis roars past Grandview 6-3, advances to 3A state title game

After a slow start for Santa Gertrudis Academy, the Lady Lions offense roared to a 6-3 win over Grandview in the Class 3A UIL State Semi-Final to punch their ticket to the 3A state title game.

The Lady Lions did most of their scoring in the second inning, as Julia Guerrero and Taylor Reyes chipped in two RBIs apeice and Trinity Silguero added another.

Reyes later hit a home run over the left field fence in the top of the fifth as the dagger.

Grandview had a hot start, as Madi Doty struck out the side in the first inning to give the Zebras momentum to start the contest.

Jaley James hit a single over third base to score Sydney Mann, to give the Zebras the early lead in the first.

The Lady Lions rallied in the top of the second behind hits from Guerrero, Reyes and Silguero to take a 5-1 lead.

Carina Palacios, Alexxis Moreno, Hanna Perales, Silguero and Guerrero all had a run in the second.

Despite two runs in the bottom of the sixth from the Zebras to close the scoring gap, Grandview was unable to come back on the Lady Lions.

SGA moves on to face the winner of Coahoma (34-3) and Rains (33-7) at 1 p.m. Thursday at Red and Charline McCombs Field.

