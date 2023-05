BEEVILLE, Texas — The Santa Gertrudis Academy Lions held off Banquete 3-1 in game one of the UIL 3A Regional Quarterfinals on Thursday.

Banquete opened up scoring in the second inning, but the Lions pulled away for good with 2 runs in the third innings. Tony DeLaCruz doubled on a 3-2 count and Adin Ruiz hit an RBI single.

Ruiz was the winning pitcher. He allowed 7 hits and 1 run over 7 innings pitched, while striking out 6 batters.

Game 2 is Saturday at 3 p.m. in Alice.