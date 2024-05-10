Watch Now
Santa Gertrudis Academy tops San Diego 14-1 in 3A Regional Quarterfinal

Posted at 12:21 AM, May 10, 2024
ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Santa Gertrudis Academy Lady Lions topped the San Diego Lady Vaqueros 14-1 in their UIL 3A Regional Quarterfinal on Thursday.

Izzy De Los Santo collected 4 hits on 4 at-bats, hitting a double in the fourth inning and a single in the second, first and fourth inning. The Lady Lions tallied 15 hits in the game.

D'Andre Fernandez earned the win for SGA. The righty gave up only 2 hits over 3 innings while striking 3 batters.

Next up, the Lady Lions will face the winner of Tidehaven and Hallettsville in round 4.

