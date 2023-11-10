Santa Gertrudis Academy sending three seniors to play college softball

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Santa Gertrudis Academy Lady Lions celebrated college signing day for three of their seniors, Taylor Reyes, Adriana Mireles and Alexxis Moreno.

Reyes signed to play infield for the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders. She brings a strong bat and athleticism to the island. Reyes plans on studying nursing at TAMU-CC.

"I feel like this is just one of the little I made it moments in life," Reyes said. "This is obviously something I've always dreamed of. Once I went on my visit I just fell in love with the atmosphere. Coach (Kathleen) Rodriguez and her husband (James) do a great job, and I just can't wait."

Reyes' Lady Lion teammate, Mireles , inked her commitment to play for McNeese State University. The Cowgirls won their third consecutive Southland Conference tournament championship in spring 2023. Mireles plans on studying sports medicine and kinesiology.

"The team. the coaches, everything just felt like home," Mireles said. "When you have that feeling when you know you just know, and I did feel that at McNeese State University."

Mireles and Reyes will play against each other in NCAA DI Southland Conference play.

Reyes signed to play outfield for Alvin Community College. She plans on studying in the medical field, sports and human performance.

"I felt like it was home," Moreno said. "It was a really small college. The coach made me feel welcome and the players as well."

SGA finished the 2023 season at UIL 3A state runner-up to Coahoma.