Santa Gertrudis Academy gets revenge on London; Pirates baseball shuts out SGA

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Pirates baseball held off Santa Gertrudis Academy 10-0 while the SGA Lady Lions got revenge on the Lady Pirates 9-4 in UIL District 30-3A. London softball won the first meeting 10-6.

London baseball's Rj Olivares went 3-for-3 at the plate. He tripled in the first inning, singled in the second and singled in the fourth. London collected 13 hits in the game.

Noah Cervantes earned the win on the mound. He surrendered 1 hit over 4 innings while striking out 7 and walking 1.

London shuts out SGA 10-0 in baseball 2025

Santa Gertrudis Academy softball's Izzy De Los Santons hit a grand slam in the second inning to overpower London. She also hit a liner to get the Lady Lions on the board in the top of the first frame.

D'Andre Fernandez earned the win on the bump. She gave up 8 hits and 4 runs while striking out 3 batters and walking 3.