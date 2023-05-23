Santa Gertrudis Academy baseball and softball on the playoff hunt

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The only school in the Coastal Bend to have a baseball and softball team still on the playoff hunt is Santa Gertrudis Academy in UIL 3A, a feat that has never been reached by the lions during the spring season.

History was made when Santa Gertrudis Academy swept Banquete in their UIL 3A Regional Quarterfinal series.

"Losing wasn't going to be an option this year, so going through round three we were going to have to put up a fight against Banquete they're a great hitting team," Adin Ruiz, Santa Gertrudis Academy junior pitcher and center fielder, said. "All we had to do was be disciplined at the plate and have great defense."

The last Lions baseball team to win a third round playoff was back in 1999 when the state runner-up school was called Kingsville Academy.

"I think our coaches, not just baseball and softball, but the AD," Ryan Carrillo, Santa Gertrudis Academy senior pitcher and center fielder, said. "Everyone is pushing us to just keep getting better and leave a mark here at the school."

"Baseball wasn't in the standings for playoffs," Ruiz said. "Now we're done with three and going to round four."

The Lady Lions softball program has reached recent success with four state appearances in the last decade(2018: State Champions, 2017: State Runner-Up, 2016: State Semifinalist, 2013: State Runner-Up), but last year SGA lost in the second round.

"Knowing that we have a chance to go to state again it's like mind blowing," Adriana Mireles, Santa Gertrudis Academy junior shortstop, said. "It's a dream that is coming true. One more game and it will come true."

Santa Gertrudis Academy softball deals two pitchers backed by a solid defense, but it's their hot bats on offense averaging over 10 runs per game. Last round, SGA softball defeated the UIL 3A defending State Champions, Hallettsville, in two games 5-4 and 14-12. Up next is Jourdanton.

"We know they have a really good pitching staff and we're excited to face that because like I said earlier in the season our offense has been on and I'm glad to see if we can rise to that challenge and meet it and hopefully advance," Prescious Silguero, Santa Gertrudis Academy senior catcher and designated, said.

Moments like these are rare, and that's why both teams are supporting each other. It's not just baseball or softball.

"Coming together like an SGA nation it's just known that we work hard," Mireles said. "Like we really want it."

Santa Gertrudis Academy baseball's UIL 3A Regional Semifinal three-game series against Columbus starts Friday at 7:30 p.m. Game two is set for Saturday at 4 p.m. and if necessary game three is 30 minutes after. All games will be played in Jourdanton.

The No. 5 Lady Lions softball will face No. 8 Jourdanton in the UIL 3A Regional Final for a one-game matchup set for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Cabaniss Field.

Online tickets at Cabaniss Field will be available for fans by clicking here. Admission is $5 per adult and student. District passes and gold cards/senior citizen, THSCA, THSADA, THSBCA, & ABCA passes will be allowed.