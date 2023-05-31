Santa Gertrudis Academy alumni return to state softball as coaches

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Santa Gertrudis Academy Lady Lions will never forget the moment that sent them to their first softball state tournament. It's not the first time for the program, but it has been five years since SGA advanced to Austin.

"It's definitely really cool to kind of see history repeat itself. Personally I'm looking forward to the atmosphere," Precious Silguero, Santa Gertrudis Academy senior catcher, said. "I know it's going to be a completely different atmosphere, different intensity and I think we're excited for that."

Santa Gertrudis Academy head coach Thomas De Los Santos is leading the Lady Lions to their fifth state tournament, all under his 11-year tenure.

"They've put in so much work, and not just this year," Thomas De Los Santos, Santa Gertrudis Academy softball head coach, said. "I mean a lot of these girls have been playing since they were 4 or 5-years-old."

This time De Los Santos has help from two former players who were on the 2018 state championship lineup, pitching coach Saidi Castillo (TAMUK alum) and assistant coach Kennedy Silva.

"He did a lot for me, so now that I am able to give back what I learned to these kids has been a blessing in disguise," Kennedy Silva, Santa Gertrudis Academy assistant coach and 2018 grad, said. "It wasn't what I originally what I wanted to do. It kind of just happened."

"We got to experience state together, and then me going to college (TAMUK) I got to experience an even bigger stage with the National Championship for DII," Saidi Castillo, Santa Gertrudis Academy pitching coach and 2018 grad, said. "Being able to come back here and just share what I learned with the girls, being able to share my experience is very exciting."

Coach Castillo and Silva made three state tournament appearances together during their high school career.

"The advice we're getting from them is truthful and is something that they have already experienced for themselves," Julia Guerrero, Santa Gertrudis Academy senior right fielder, said. "Having them already have that experience to lead us to something else is really motivational because they know what it takes to get there."

Santa Gertrudis Academy (39-5) will play Grandview (39-3) in the UIL 3A State Semifinal on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Austin at Red & Charline McCombs Field. The State Championship is set for Thursday at 1 p.m. Individual session tickets can be purchased for $15.