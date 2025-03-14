Watch Now
SportsKRIS 6 Sports

Actions

San Diego girls powerlifting wins fourth consecutive team State Championship

san diego
San Diego
san diego
Posted
and last updated

EDINBURG, Texas — The San Diego Lady Vaqueros won the Texas High School Women's Powerlifting Assocation 3A-DI State Championship for the fourth consecutive season!

Individual Results
97 lb. Weight Class
Liza-Belle Garcia - 2nd place
Makenzie Chapa - 6th place
105 lb. Weight Class
Taylor Ortiz - 2nd place
Jaylin Lozano - 12th place
Jewlyana Sanchez -13th place
114 lb. Weight Class
Destiny Erebia- 5th Place
123 lb. Weight Class
Lauren Bernal - 4th place Katelynn Mendez - 5th place
165 lb. Weight Class
Addison Gallegos - 3rd place
181 lb. Weight Class
Jalynn Garcia - STATE CHAMPION New State Record Holder in Squat -525lb. Heavy Platform Best Squat. Heavy Platform Best Overall Lifter. 1st Team All-Academic. $1,000 THSWPA/Bench Daddy Scholarship Recipient.
242+ lb. Weight Class
Maya Porter - 3rd place

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

BURN NOTICE