San Diego girls powerlifting wins fourth consecutive team State Championship

EDINBURG, Texas — The San Diego Lady Vaqueros won the Texas High School Women's Powerlifting Assocation 3A-DI State Championship for the fourth consecutive season!
Individual Results
97 lb. Weight Class
Liza-Belle Garcia - 2nd place
Makenzie Chapa - 6th place
105 lb. Weight Class
Taylor Ortiz - 2nd place
Jaylin Lozano - 12th place
Jewlyana Sanchez -13th place
114 lb. Weight Class
Destiny Erebia- 5th Place
123 lb. Weight Class
Lauren Bernal - 4th place Katelynn Mendez - 5th place
165 lb. Weight Class
Addison Gallegos - 3rd place
181 lb. Weight Class
Jalynn Garcia - STATE CHAMPION New State Record Holder in Squat -525lb. Heavy Platform Best Squat. Heavy Platform Best Overall Lifter. 1st Team All-Academic. $1,000 THSWPA/Bench Daddy Scholarship Recipient.
242+ lb. Weight Class
Maya Porter - 3rd place