San Diego girls powerlifting wins fourth consecutive team State Championship

EDINBURG, Texas — The San Diego Lady Vaqueros won the Texas High School Women's Powerlifting Assocation 3A-DI State Championship for the fourth consecutive season!

Individual Results

97 lb. Weight Class

Liza-Belle Garcia - 2nd place

Makenzie Chapa - 6th place

105 lb. Weight Class

Taylor Ortiz - 2nd place

Jaylin Lozano - 12th place

Jewlyana Sanchez -13th place

114 lb. Weight Class

Destiny Erebia- 5th Place

123 lb. Weight Class

Lauren Bernal - 4th place Katelynn Mendez - 5th place

165 lb. Weight Class

Addison Gallegos - 3rd place

181 lb. Weight Class

Jalynn Garcia - STATE CHAMPION New State Record Holder in Squat -525lb. Heavy Platform Best Squat. Heavy Platform Best Overall Lifter. 1st Team All-Academic. $1,000 THSWPA/Bench Daddy Scholarship Recipient.

242+ lb. Weight Class

Maya Porter - 3rd place