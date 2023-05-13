Saenz to represent Veterans Memorial at UIL 5A state golf

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Vetearns Memorial junior golfer Kieli Saenz will make her second UIL 5A state tournament appearance, but this year she advances as an individual. Last year, she competed at state with her Lady Eagles team.

So far this season, saenz placed second at district, fifth overall at regionals and won four tournaments.

"It means a lot. Me and my team are really close," Saenz said. "I think representing them this year, even though they didn't come, is really important to me. I think just making a mark on that and making them proud."

The UIL 5A state golf two-day tournament starts Monday at the White Wing Country Club in Georgetown.