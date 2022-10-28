Rodriguez rushes for four touchdowns in Carroll's Game Night South Texas win over Ray

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Carroll Tigers (5-4, 3-3) have five wins to their record for the first time since 2016 after defeating the Ray Texans (3-6, 0-6) 38-22 on Thursday in our Game Night South Texas matchup. Carroll now sits fifth in UIL 5A-DI District 14.

The game started in Ray's favor. Carroll fumbled on their first drive and the Texans not only converted on fourth down, but then their lead back senior Brandon Chapa scored on a 15 yard run giving the Texans a 7-0 lead.

Carroll answered right back on their first play of the drive. Senior quarterback Benny Hernandez hit Jude Livas in stride and then he raced down the field for the 75 yard touchdown that tied the game at 7-7.

Still in the first quarter, Carroll hands off the rock to their athletic running back senior Leroy Rodriguez. He scored from 10 yards out making it 14-7.

Following a Carroll interception by Davon Hardemon in the first quarter the Tigers gave the rock to Rodriguez again. He weaved his way into the endzone from 20 yards out. Carroll now up 21-7.

Then Rodriguez scored again, but this time from 75 yards away. He raced down the sidelines for his third rushing touchdown. Rodriguez would add the final dagger in the fourth quarter. He'd break away for a 46 yard touchdown putting the Tigers up 38-14.

Ray's sophomore quarterback Nick Cantu showed some promise late in the game connecting with junior Jamison Galvan, but it wasn't enough. Carroll won 38-22.