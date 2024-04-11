Rockport-Fulton's Elizondo signs to St. Thomas baseball

ROCKPORT-FULTON, Texas — Rockport-Fulton baseball teammates, friends and family celebrated college signing day for Isaiah Elizondo. The senior utility player inked his commitment to the University of St. Thomas in Houston.

"It was great. Might have gotten a little emotional during the presentation, but it was nice," Isaiah Elizondo said. "It was great to see a whole bunch of people come out and support."

It was a special moment for Isaiah and his father Tudi, who is also the head coach at Rockport-Fulton.

"You know without him my success as a coach it wouldn't be the same," Tudi Elizondo said. "He's been that other coach on the field and off the field with the players. I couldn't have asked for a better player on my team."