Rockport-Fulton hires Jacob Bible as new athletic director and football head coach

ROCKPORT-FULTON, Texas — Rockport-Fulton ISD hired Jacob Bible to lead the Pirates as their next athletic director and football head coach on Monday during a special board of trustees meeting. This is Bible's third head coaching job of his career.

"It's a community that I can see raising my kids through and graduating from Rockport-Fulton," Bible said. "They've had success. It's not a broken program, so it has a great foundation and I just want to help grow it even more."

Bible's last stint was as the defensive coordinator at Midlothian Heritage high school. Prior to that he was the special teams coordinator at Aledo high school. His combined head coaching career includes a (10-12) record with two playoff appearances in two seasons (2016 and 2017) in Kermit and a (1-9) mark in Venus (2018).

"My vision is pretty simple," Bible said. "It's about building leaders with high character and exceptional work ethic."

Bible takes over for Jay Seibert who led the Pirates for nine seasons and accumulated a (65-41) football record. During his tenure, Rockport-Fulton advanced to the regional finals four times (2013, 2014, 2018 and 2019) and tallied a 10-win season in 2021. Seibert accepted the same position at Sweeny High School.

The Moore, Okla. native was selected from about 100 applicants.