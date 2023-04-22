Robstown holds off Calallen 5-4 to secure a share of District 31-4A

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The No. 19 Robstown Cotton Pickers earned at least a share of the UIL District 31-4A title on Friday after defeating No. 11 Calallen 5-4.

Robstown got started in the second frame when Gilbert Garza doubled on a 1-1 count. The Cotton Pickers pushed away for good with 3 runs in the third inning. Esai Gonzalez hit RBI single and Derek Silva reached on a dropped third strike. Garza went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Robstown.

Jonathan Ovalle toed the rubber for Robstown. The righthander surrendered 2 runs on 5 hits over 4 innings.