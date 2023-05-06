Robstown cruises past La Feria in game one of Bi-District baseball series

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Robstown Cotton Pickers took an early UIL 4A Bi-District series lead over La Feria in theri 11-2 victory at home Friday night.

The game was tied at 2-all in the fifth inning when Jonathan Ovalle doubled on the first pitch at-bat to score 2 more runs. Robstown ended up with 6 total runs in the fifth frame led by Ovalle, Gilbert Garza and Roque Serrano.

Ovalle also put Robstown on the board in the second inning on an RBI double. He went 3-for-3 at the plate. Robstown racked up 9 hits in the game.

Esai Gonzalez got the start on the hill, he only surrendered 2 runs on 2 hits over 5 innings, while striking out 3 batters.

Game two is set for Saturday at 2 p.m in La Feria.