Road Rays ready for NAHL Division Final series against Brahmas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi IceRays are set to face the defending champion Lone Star Brahmas in the North American Hockey League Robertson Cup Division Finals. The best-of-5 series marks the IceRays' first appearance in the Division Finals since 2017.

"They're a really good team. It's always intense. Very physical against those guys. It's going to be a very tight, very intense series," Corpus Christi forward Pierson Sobush said.

During the regular season, the teams faced off 8 times with the Brahmas winning 5 of those matchups. Their last meeting was on February 2.

"I think when we play Lone Star this team gets very fired up. I think we're a great team when we play them, and will be a very fun matchup for us," IceRays goalie Benji Motew said.

The series begins Friday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the NYTEX Sports Centre, home of the Brahmas, with Game 2 scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Games 3 and 4, while considered home games for the IceRays, will be played in El Paso on May 8 and 9 at 8:05 p.m. due to the Buc Days Rodeo occupying their home arena. If necessary, Game 5 would return to Lone Star.