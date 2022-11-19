Regional third round playoff high school football schedule

Watch Now
Posted at 11:31 PM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-19 00:33:39-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The matchups for the Regional third round of high school football playoffs are set. Five Coastal Bend teams are left.

5A-DI
Veterans Memorial (10-2) vs. McAllen (7-5)

5A-DII
Flour Bluff (9-3) vs. San Antonio Veterans Memorial (9-3)

4A-DI
Somerset (10-2) vs. Calallen (12-0) at Veterans Memorial Stadium, Beeville

3A-DI
Poth (11-1) vs. Taft (10-2)

2A-DI
Friday at 7 p.m. Refugio (11-1) vs. Ganado (9-3) at Heroes Stadium, San Antonio
(Refugio defeated Ganado 52-26 on Nov. 3)

