Regional third round playoff high school football schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The matchups for the Regional third round of high school football playoffs are set. Five Coastal Bend teams are left.
5A-DI
Veterans Memorial (10-2) vs. McAllen (7-5)
5A-DII
Flour Bluff (9-3) vs. San Antonio Veterans Memorial (9-3)
4A-DI
Somerset (10-2) vs. Calallen (12-0) at Veterans Memorial Stadium, Beeville
3A-DI
Poth (11-1) vs. Taft (10-2)
2A-DI
Friday at 7 p.m. Refugio (11-1) vs. Ganado (9-3) at Heroes Stadium, San Antonio
(Refugio defeated Ganado 52-26 on Nov. 3)
