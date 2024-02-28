Regional Quarterfinal scores for Coastal Bend boys basketball 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The third round of high school boys basketball playoff tipped off in UIL. We've got highlights from Veterans Memorial vs. McAllen Memorial and Goliad vs. Santa Gertrudis Academy.
UIL REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL BOYS SCORES
5A
(HIGHLIGHTS) Veterans Memorial 76, McAllen Memorial 52
-Regional Semifinals: Friday at 7:30 p.m. at North East ISD against SA Veterans Memorial
4A
Sinton 47, Somerset 52
Floresville 57, Bishop 66
-Regional Semifinals: Friday at 6 p.m. at Texas A&M-Kingsville against Stafford
3A
(HIGHLIGHTS) Santa Gertrudis Academy 45, Goliad 48
Falfurrias 54, London 90
-Regional Semifinals: Friday at 7 p.m. at Seguin against SA Cole
WOW PLAYOFF MAYHEM, @VMHSBasketball’s Joaquin Trevino delivers a no-look pass to CJ Perry, then ALLEY-OOP DUNK by sophomore @SeanMondragon12! 🤯 Eagles defeat McAllen Memorial 76-52. Round 4 next! @DCTBasketball @hoopinsider @KRIS6sports @ESPNAssignDesk #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/Fe0GO80PZS— Larissa Liska (@LarissaLiska) February 28, 2024