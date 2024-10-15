Refugio's Jordan King named Game Changer in week 7 of 2024

REFUGIO, Texas — The Refugio Bobcats (6-1) football team is on a bye week. Last Friday, their senior running back Jordan King put a lot of points on the board. He scored 5 rushing touchdowns, and that's why he's been named our Game Changer of the Week.

"Whenever I get the ball I feel like I can break it at any time," King said. "Then when I see the gap I'm like oh yeah that's the one right here."

On week 7 of the season, Refugio faced Santa Maria, a team that was undefeated. The Bobcats led by running back Jordan King silenced the Cougars 68-0. King rushed for 209 yards and 5 touchdowns.

"I feel like it's really a team position," King said. "It's not really just one thing like you got to go get open or you got to throw the ball. You've got to work with your line and just be able to use your mind. I think it's really complex."

KRIS 6

The Bobcats have 6 wins and only 1 loss to Edna going into their bye week. King has carried the ball 90 times for 1,235 yards and 20 touchdowns.

"Honestly he's the total package," Drew Cox, Refugio football head coach, said. "He's super, super strong. He's really fast and he's got great vision. I mean he's everything you want."

King paves the way for one of Refugio's deepest running back groups. Their four guys can all make plays. King chose to lead by example before the season even began.

"I feel like I really had to get myself in better shape and just be able to keep going for more than 1-2 runs at a time," King said. "I really ran a lot during the offseason just to get in shape."

KRIS 6

The Bobcats are back on the field Friday, Oct. 25 in a district game against Freer. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.