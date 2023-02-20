Refugio's Jayden Wright signs with Texas Lutheran University football

REFUGIO, Texas — It was college signing day for Refugio Bobcats' Jayden Wright. The senior lineman inked his national letter of intent to play DIII football at Texas Lutheran University.

The 5-foot-11, 240 pound center earned the Refugio starting role as a sophomore, and this season he helped lead the bobcats to a UIL 2A-DI state runner-up title.

Wright chose Texas Lutheran because it's close to home.

"Big accomplishment for the family. The first one to sign, well the first one in general. Being close to Refugio," Jayden Wright, signed to play on the Texas Lutheran University line, said. "They have a pretty nice stadium, good coaching staff, good academic staff, and they like my physicality, my mentality about working out every day and getting in shape."