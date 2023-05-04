Refugio sprinter leads Lady Cats to UIL 2A state

REFUGIO, Texas — The Refugio Lady Cats are sending eight athletes to the UIL 2A state track and field meet next week in Austin.

Peyton Oliver is eager to leave her mark at the end of her senior season. The Houston Christian University signee will compete in two relays and the 100 meter dash. Earlier this season at Regionals she broke the Refugio school record, finishing in 11.99 Seconds.

Two years ago, Oliver won silver in the 100 and 200 meter dash as a sophomore, but last year she fell short of her goals and wants redemption.

"You know, looking back on that I was like I need to work on this, this and that. I need to you know get back to where I was. I can't have another year like that. You know, I need to redeem myself, so I was like I need to start working on blocks more," Oliver said. "Just great finishes for everything. Once I started working on that, that's when I started to see improvement."

The UIL 2A state track and field meet is scheduled for Friday, May 12 at the University of Texas in Austin.

Refugio Girls UIL 2A State Qualifiers

Peyton Oliver 4x100m relay, 4x200m relay, 100m dash

Chay Callis 4x200m relay

Riley Haug 4x100m relay

Carlie McClain 4x100m relay, 4x200m relay

Jazmyn Howard 4x100m relay

Jazaelynne Lewis 4x200m relay

Caytlin Brown 4x200m relay alternate

Aiyanna Brown 4x100m relay alternate

Managers: Shaylann Farrell, Andrea Lara, Lyndzi Baltazar

Coaches: Katie Green, Allie Upton, Addison Bohler