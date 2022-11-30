Refugio ready for playoff rematch with Shiner

REFUGIO, TX — The highly anticipated rematch between Shiner (11-2) and Refugio (12-1) is back for the 2022 UIL 2A-DI State Quarterfinals. Refugio is looking to take down Shiner for the second time this season, while the Comanches are eager to win their third state championship in-a-row, led by senior four-star running back Dalton Brooks.

Back in October when Refugio defeated Shiner, the Bobcat's run-game led the offense between senior Eziyah Bland and sophomore Jordan King. It's going to be another physical battle and rematch that refugio has marked on the calendar since last year.

"It's super exciting. It's good for our team," J.R. Moore, Refugio senior left tackle and defensive tackle, said. "This will really put us to the challenge to see if we really want to do what we want to do and that's go to state."

Shiner has defeated Refugio in playoffs the past two seasons, 55-14 and 24-13, winning the UIL 2A-DI State Championship both years.

"Feels great to be able to get revenge for our seniors that lost last year," Jordan King, Refugio sophomore fullback and linebacker, said. "Our line has been doing a great job just opening up the holes for us and we're just doing what we do."

Refugio and Shiner kickoff the State Quarterfinals on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Rattler Stadium in San Marcos.