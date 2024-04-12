Refugio leads UIL 2A Area track and field meet, Campbell wins 4 gold medals

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The UIL 2A Area high school track and field meet ended with Refugio girls and boys teams winning the team titles on Thursday at Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

Refugio sophomore Jazmyn Howard celebrated a personal record in girls long jump. She won the Area meet flying 18 feet. Howard also won the 100 meter dash in 12.2 seconds.

“I feel like I got out strong and the speed carried with it," Howard said. "Then I felt like the length into the pit, I knew it was a PR."

Refugio's Ernest Campbell won boys long jump. The senior flew 23 feet and 1/2 inch, a personal best. The job was not done for 'The Flash'. The 3-time state champion 100 meter dash sprinter took gold, finishing in 10.42 seconds. He also anchored the first place 4x100 relay team and won the 200 meters in 22.19 seconds.

“I was up and down throughout the season. I couldn't be where I wanted to," Campbell said. "I had to sit out for two weeks just to get straight. My mind straight and all of that. I came back and my first meet I ran a 10.24, so I'm right where I want to be."

The Bobcats continued to shine, even at the shot put put ring. Refugio junior Jordan King threw a distance of 51 feet 9.5 inches. Three Rivers’ Daniel Diaz finished second, throwing 50 feet even.

“I just got perfect height on it and everything just came together and it just went out there and went far," King said. "I'm real comfortable where I'm at right now. Continue to get better every week and just looking forward to the next track meet."

Click here for results from UIL 2A Area Meet.