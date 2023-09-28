Refugio celebrates boys and girls UIL state track and field team championships

REFUGIO, Texas — For the second time in program history, the Refugio Bobcats track and field teams celebrate two UIL state team titles in the same season.

The Refugio boys have now won 12 track and field team titles (1981, 1982, 1983, 1987, 1990, 1993, 1994, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2022 and 2023). Seniors like Texas A&M University verbal commit Ernest 'The Flash' Campbell who has won seven gold medals in three seasons, including three in the 100 meter dash, have a chance to win three consecutive team titles. It wouldn't be the first time for Refugio, as they've already three-peat twice before.

"These are real nice," Campbell said. "We got our nicknames on the side and then we've got all our events we made it to in state, so it's real nice."

The Refugio boys were close to winning the state team title three years ago when Campbell was a freshman, but they fell short to Shiner in UIL 2A. During the 2023 spring championship season a few athletes battled injuries, but they were able to persevere and help the Bobcats win state.

The Refugio girls have won eight UIL state track and field team titles (1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1992, 2018 and 2023). It was the girls first title in five years. Refugio 2023 grad Peyton Oliver won gold in the 100 meter dash and 4x100 meter relay. Her freshman teammate, Carlie McClain was thankful and said it was the teamwork that led them to victory.

"Definitely the orange that's on it. Then on the inside it says 'God is within her'," Carlie McClain, Refugio track and field, said. "It's kind of been a meaning I've gone by since we started track. I just know that if I fail I get back up myself and God has been with me every race I've been to."