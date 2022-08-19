Ray's experienced roster brings stronger chemistry for 2022 season

The Ray Texans are bringing in a more experienced roster than last season, but one thing these players are eager for, is to advance to the playoffs.

The last time Ray played in the postseason was 2018. The Texans scrimmaged Alice today and a positive was Ray’s young offensive linemen. They opened up gaps for their elusive running backs.

"Definitely throughout the offseason we all came together. We started team bonding. We started working hard together," said Brandon Chapa, Ray junior running back. "We started coming together as a team. We started just hanging around, trying to understand each other because in football it takes everybody on the team. It takes everybody on the field to do their job right."

The defense was a huge spark in momentum, snagging multiple interceptions and only allowing a few deep plays to slip by.

"It's a mixture of older and younger. We got really good chemistry together," said Cameron Anderson, Ray sophomore cornerback. "We're all a good friend group and we're just playing like brothers. Just having fun."

Ray starts their season on Friday, Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. against Nixon at Buc Stadium.