Ray's 6-run inning shuts out Flour Bluff at Whataburger Field

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a UIL district 29-5A zone crossover the Ray Texans' 6-run inning shut out Flour Bluff at Whataburger Field on Monday. All runs were scored in the fourth frame.

Texans starting pitcher Santiago Garcia struckout 8 batters over 7 innings pitched.

UPCOMING HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL WHATABURGER FIELD 2024 SCHEDULE

Mon, March 11

11-0, Moody shuts out Miller

6-0, (HIGHLIGHTS) Flour Bluff falls to Ray 6-0

11-1 Veterans Memorial defeats Victoria West

Wed, March 13

Ray vs. Moody at 11 AM | BUY TICKETS

Victoria East vs. Carroll at 2 PM | BUY TICKETS

Rockport-Fulton vs. Tuloso-Midway at 5 PM | BUY TICKETS

Fri, March 15

King vs. Miller at 12 PM | BUY TICKETS

Ray vs. Veterans Memorial at 3 PM | BUY TICKETS

Woodsboro vs. Refugio at 6 PM | BUY TICKETS

Mon, March 18

Cuero vs. Goliad at 5:30 PM | BUY TICKETS

Miller vs. George West at 8 PM | BUY TICKETS

Tue, March 19

Port Lavaca vs. Sinton at 6 PM | BUY TICKETS

Fri, March 22

Gregory-Portland vs. Victoria East at 5:30 PM | BUY TICKETS

Incarnate Word Academy vs. St. John Paul II at 8 PM | BUY TICKETS

Tue, March 26

Flour Bluff vs. Carroll at 5:30 PM | BUY TICKETS

King vs. Moody at 8 PM | BUY TICKETS

Thu, March 28

Victoria West vs. Gregory-Portland at 5:30 PM | BUY TICKETS

Call 361-561-HOOK (4665) for more information.