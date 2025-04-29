Ray wins tiebreaker 7-3 over G-P, securing top district seed in UIL 5A-DII

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ray Texan baseball secured the top district seed for the 5A Division II playoffs after breaking a tiebreaker with Gregory-Portland in a 7-3 victory.

Gregory-Portland struck first in the top of the second inning when Cole Dowell hit a hard chopper back to the mound with bases loaded. Blaine Elizalde scored, giving the Wildcats a 1-0 lead. Ray added another run with Brayden Flores walked.

Ray responded with a big third inning. Dominic Soliz started it off by sending a sac fly to left field, allowing Raul Trevino to run home, closing the gap 2-1. A few batters later, Xzaiden Deanda hit a pop-up down the third base line, bringing in Lucas Tinajero and tying the game at 2-2. Then, Ray's Aidan Ortiz hit another pop fly to left field that fell fair. Jason Gutierrez received the wave home from second base, giving the Texans a 3-2 lead.

The Texans never looked back, winning 7-3 and securing the top district seed for 5A Division II playoffs. They amassed 9 hits in the game led by Ortiz, Deanda and Raul Trevino with 2 hits each.

Ethan Garza earned the win on the mound for Ray. The relief pitcher surrendered 3 hits and 1 run over 3.2 innings, while striking out 2 batters and walking 1.

Ray will play Rio Grande City on the road for Game 1 Thursday at 6 p.m. Game 2 is set for Friday at 6 p.m. at Cabaniss Field. Game 3, if needed, will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in Hebbronville.

Texans head coach Orlando Ruiz and assistant Wuilman Rodriguez awarded Deanda and closer Hunter Holland game balls. Deanda went 2-for-3 at the plate, bringing in a team-high 3 RBI and scored 1 run. Holland struckout 2 batters on the bump and only allowed 1 walk through 2 innings pitched.