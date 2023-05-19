Ray wins Regional Quarterfinal game one over Carroll 6-3

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The UIL 5A No. 5 Ray Texans held off the No. 17 Carroll Tigers with a strong 6-run fourth inning in game one of the Regional Quarterfinal at Cabaniss Field on Thursday.

Carroll got hot in the first frame when E.J. Cantu hit a 2 RBI single. That was followed by a Matthew Martinez RBI single for the 3-0 lead.

Ray scored all 6 of their runs in the fourth inning. Jordan Garza hit an RBI single, Orlando Ruiz Jr. contributed a 2 RBI single, senior Texas A&M signee Jack Bell tripled and brought home 2 runs and Lucas Tinajero hit an RBI single to end the frame.

Texans' starting pitcher Keevyn Goss led things off on the hill. He went four innings allowing 3 runs on 4 hits and striking out 7 batters.

Game two is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Cabaniss Field.