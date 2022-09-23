Ray Texans induct 1959 State Champions to the Hall of Fame

The Ray Texans honored their 2022 and 2021 Hall of Fame inductees on Thursday and for the first time in their history, Ray invited an entire team to the Hall. The Texans' 1959 State Champion team was recognized for their achievements.

Their dominance back in 1963 showed with their results alone, 26-0 win over Spring Branch, then a blowout over the number one ranked Highland Park team 32-0. Ray would go on to win the state championship 20-6 over highly favored Wichita Falls at Memorial Stadium in Austin.

All-State football guard and 1963 UT Austin National Champion, Jim Besselman, loved being with his teammates one more time.

"Super guys, super coaches, great experience and wonderful, wonderful teammates," said Jim Besselman, Ray 1959 AAAA state champion and UT national champion.

Ray's roster featured three other eventual All-State players, center Mike Kelsey, end Benny House and fullback Jerry Rogers. Their offense was led by coaches Bill Stages, Purcell and Gregory alongside quarterback Max Derden, who ended the season as MVP in the state championship game. Max, along with Johnny Williams and Jim Reeves also won honorable mention All-State honors.

"Well I've thought about it for a long time. I think it's wonderful," said Max Derden, Ray 1959 AAAA state champion quarterback. "These guys played every bit as much as the starters did and I think every one of them just as hard as we did and deserve it."

The Texans defense only allowed two touchdowns in the first six games of the season. The final scoring totals for the 14-game season showed Ray outscoring opponents 488-72. The Texans also intercepted 30 passes.

"To have the team that can back up like we had is just incredible to recognize all of them I think," said Jim Reeves, Ray 1959 AAAA state champion running back.

CLASS OF 2021 INDUCTEES

Howard Bushong, Class of 1971

Football: Guard and Linebacker

Baseball: Catcher

Attended Texas Pan Am and UT Austin 1975 College World Series.

Coached at Tuloso-Midway, Austin Westlake, UT Austin, Southwest Texas, San Diego Padres affiliate, Detroit Tigers affiliate, Texas State.

Pat Rogers, Class of 1968

Football: Running Back

Graduated from Texas Tech.

J.J. Trujillo, Class of 1994

Baseball: Pitcher

Attended Schreiner College, Laredo Community College and Dallas Baptist.

Signed his first pro contract in 1999 with Johnstown Johnnies part of the Frontier League - Independent 1999.

The non-drafted free agent signed with the San Diego Padres.

Daniel Sciantarelli, Class of 2008

Baseball: Second Base, Third Base and Shortstop

Golf and Football

Graduated from Texas A&M Corpus Christi.