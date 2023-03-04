Ray shuts out Santa Gertrudis Academy, King upset by Cedar Park in Mira's 19th annual Baseball Classic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ray Texans stay undefeated after day 2 of Mira's Sports and More 19th annual Baseball Classic. The Texans shutout Santa Gertrudis 4-0. The King Mustangs were upset by Cedar Park 4-3, even with the help of a 2-run homer by Drew Garcia.

In Ray's win over Santa Gertrudis Academy, starting pitcher Kiernen Cruger delivered 8 strikeouts and only allowed 4 hits and a walk in 5.1 innings. Ray took an early lead when Juan Garcia hit a 3 RBI double in the bottom of the first frame.

Adin Ruiz pitched on the bump for Santa Gertrudis Academy. He went 4 innings, allowing 4 runs on 4 hits and striking out 4.

The King Mustangs held a 3-2 lead until the top of the fourth when Cedar Park's Alonzo singled on a 1-1 count, bringing home 2 RBI. Tanner Williams, King's starting pitcher, surrendered 4 runs on 5 hits over 3.2 innings while striking out 4 batters. King's Drew Garcia smacked a 2-run home run deep left in the third inning.

