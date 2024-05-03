Ray falls to Rio Grande City in UIL 5A Bi-District playoff series opener 3-2

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ray Texans fell to Rio Grande City in the UIL 5A Bi-District first round playoff series opener 3-2 on Thursday at Cabaniss Field.

Texans Dominic Soliz collected 3 hits in 3 at-bats, including an inside the park home run in the third inning that put Ray on the board. He later doubled int he fourth tying the game at 2-all.

Rio Grande City starting pitcher Hiram Lopez earned the win by surrendering only 3 hits and 2 runs over 5 innings, while striking out 6 and walking 5 batters. Ray pitcher Santiago Garcia took the loss. He went 4.1 innings giving up 2 runs on 4 hits while striking out 4 and walking 6 batters.

Game two is Friday at 7 p.m. in Rio Grande City.