Ray creates chaos in UIL District 29-5A, outscoring Gregory-Portland 9-3

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ray Texans are closing the gap for second place in UIL 5A District 29 baseball after overpowering Gregory-Portland 9-3 and getting revenge. G-P won the first meeting 7-1 a month ago.

Ray amassed 12 hits in the game. Aidan Ortiz led the Texans with 4 RBI. He went 2-for-3 at the plate. Lucas Tinajero, Raul Trevino, Jarron Sandoval and Ortiz each collected 2 hits.

OJ Ruiz earned the win on the mound for Ray. The hurler gave up 2 hits and 3 runs over 6 innings, while striking out 6 batters and walking 4. Diego Morales came in for relief, closing the game with 1 strikeout in 1 inning.

The Texans battle King on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and then Moody next Tuesday, April 22 at 8 p.m. before closing out the regular season against Carroll on Saturday, April 26 at 11:30 a.m.