Randy White highlights second annual Kicks for Class Sports Gala

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The second annual Kicks for Class, a resource for Communities in Schools of the Coastal Bend founded by the Heil Law Firm, highlighted Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl XII champion and co-MVP Randy White.

The 9x Pro Bowl defensive tackle shared how former Cowboys head coach Tom Landry was a mentor and why helping out Kicks for Class was important to him.

"He (Landry) was a great football coach, but he was a great teacher. A great role model," said White. "He always would say God, family and then football were the priorities that you should go live your life, and it took me a few years when I was a young guy but he was right...I played for him for 14 years. Not one time did I see him lose his temper."

Money raised at the fundraiser will be donated to five boys and five girls at each middle school in Corpus Christi ISD and surrounding areas. These are kids who don't have the sports equipment they need to succeed. Kicks for Class will also help with tennis racquets and instruments this year.

"All the proceeds for this project is 100 percent to the kids," Robert Heil, Kicks for Class founder said. "We're super excited the program is growing. Special thanks to Randy White for being here to allow us to have such a wonderful blessed super bowl champion speaker and we're just helping to raise money to support our local middle school kids."

Kicks for Class not only helps kids get the equipment they need, but it is a mentorship program as well.