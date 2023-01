Posted at 1:58 PM, Jan 21, 2023

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Preston Cazales scores 25 points to lead the London Pirates past the Santa Gertrudis Academy Lions 67-44 in their UIL 3A district 30 rivalry. SGA's leading scorer, Kayden McClure totaled 18 points.

