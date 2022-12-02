Port Aransas celebrates winning tradition as a family

PORT ARANSAS, TX — The Port Aransas Marlins boys basketball team celebrated a special victory the Monday before Thanksgiving. A career milestone that was experienced as a family.

Port Aransas is one of the few high schools that only has cross country in the fall, and accelerates their athletic programs on the court.

"You know, it is our football," Kris Jones, Port Aransas boys basketball head coach, said. "Our community they pull the bleachers out and we fill it up and this place gets rocking."

Jones took over the program in 2015, and since then has recorded over 200 careers wins. A milestone he shares with his son, Kristopher.

"My goal is to be a good leader for them and to help them grow and learn the game, but also make sure that it's fun," Kristopher Jones, Port Aransas 6-foot-3 senior shooting guard, said.

His guidance has led the Marlins to a strong (6-2) start.

"He's been a role model for us," Grand Windham, Port Aransas freshman point guard and wing, said. "He is our highest scorer, but he gets us all looks so when they guard him that gets us looks too."

"They're prideful. They want to carry on the tradition that we've had," Kris Jones said. "Whether they're experienced or not, they're just going to play hard and do what we ask them to do. They know we are going to coach them hard and love them."