Pitching goes the distance, Islanders hold off UTSA 4-2 in game 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders (8-8) opened their 3-game homestand against UTSA witha 4-2 victory at Chapman Field on Friday. Corpus Christi has now won five of their last six games.

Islanders starting pitcher Matthew Watson went 6 innings for the quality start and his first win on the year. He struck out 8 batters and only gave up 2 runs.

An unsung hero was senior Cole Modgling who came off the bench for a sole at-bat, but it may have been the most impressive plate appearance of the night as his single over the infields' heads drove home what proved to be the two go-ahead runs in the sixth.

The Islanders will have a chance to secure the series Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. back at Chapman Field.