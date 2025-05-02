PBR riders compete for $100,000 purse at Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Professional Bull Riders are back for the fourth consecutive season in Corpus Christi, with 44 riders competing for a share of the $100,000 purse at the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals.

In addition to the main prize, a $50,000 purse awaits the season champion, and five riders will earn a berth for the PBR World Finals: Unleash the Beast - Eliminations.

After a challenging season, the top 15 riders have a chance to win it all in what officials describe as the closest standings in recent memory. 44 riders will be competing in Corpus Christi.

Two-time World Finals qualifier Wyatt Rogers, currently ranked ninth overall, will be making his third appearance in Corpus Christi. His last trip to the Coastal Bend was in 2022.

"Just anytime you're competing for No. 1 spot is great. Just to be back in Corpus on the beach, great weather, great times and being able to enjoy yourself it's just a ton of fun and the best life I could live," Rogers said.

For the opening day, Rogers has drawn Cutting Edges Bandit as his bull. The Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour starts Friday, May 2 and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the American Bank Center.

Tickets are still available and start at $15, taxes and fees not included. Tickets can be purchased online at PBR.comand Ticketmaster.com, at the American Bank Center Arena Box Office, or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

Season tickets providing the best seats inside American Bank Center Arena with daily access to the PBR Velocity Tour Finals (May 2-3) and Rodeo Corpus Christi (May 6-10) can be purchased at BucDays.com.

More about Rogers:



Growing up in the sport, son of steer wrestler and team roper, Rogers began his cowboy lifestyle before he even left the crib. Excelling from a young age, Rogers was a multi-time Oklahoma High School bull riding champion before embarking on his professional career.

After making his PBR debut in 2017, Rogers began to hit his stride in 2022, excelling both individually and being signed as a free agent to the Carolina Cowboys for the inaugural season of PBR Teams.

The charismatic Oklahoma native continued to reach new heights in 2023, qualifying for his career-first PBR World Finals, and riding for the regular-season No. 2 Kansas City Outlaws when the bull riding league held its second season.

He repeated those successes in 2024, returning to the World Finals and helping Kansas City to a regular season Teams Championship.

With the 2025 campaign now in full gear, Rogers is determined to not only return to the PBR World Finals, but also win a Velocity Tour Championship in the process.

The Velocity Tour Finals have also become known as the “Championship before the Championship,” with the impact they also have on shaping the World Finals field, getting underway on May 8 in nearby Fort Worth.

For more information on the event, click here.

The complete list of qualifiers is:

Afonso Quintino (Sao Luis dos Montes Belos, Brazil)

Bob Mitchell (Steelville, Missouri)

Marcus Mast (Middlebury, Indiana)

Ethan Winckler (Winnie, Texas)

Aaron Williams (Pismo Beach, California)

Grayson Cole (New Ringgold, Pennsylvania)

Michael Lane (Tazewell, Virginia)

Callum Miller (Warwick, Queensland, Australia)

Wyatt Rogers (Hulbert, Oklahoma)

Alex Cerqueira (Iguatemi, Brazil)

Joao Lucas Campos (Porto Feliz, Brazil)

Ezekiel Mitchell (Rockdale, Texas)

Conner Halverson (Gordon, Nebraska)

Lucas Martins Costa (Frutal, Brazil)

Dawson Gleaves (Amarillo, Texas)

Flavio Zivieri (Balsamo, Brazil)

Trace Redd (Malad, Idaho)

Jaxton Mortensen (Chino Valley, Arizona)

Bruno Carvalho (Alvares Florence, Brazil)

Lucas Fideles Souza (Barnstable, Massachusetts)

Manoelito de Souza Junior (Itamira, Brazil)

Dalton Rudman (Wellington, Utah)

Leandro Zampollo (Pirassununga, Brazil)

Zane Cook (Fort Gibson, Oklahoma)

Brandon Chambers (Newport, North Carolina)

Guthrie Long (Pecos, Texas)

Eric Henrique Domingos (Perola, Brazil)

Eli Vastbinder (Statesville, North Carolina)

Guilherme Valleiras (Pirassununga, Brazil)

Jean Fernandes Pereira (Crixas, Brazil)

John Crimber (Decatur, Texas)

Jean Carlos Teodoro (Mirante Do Paranapanema, Brazil)

Junior Patrik Souza (Sonora, Brazil)

Carlos Andre de Oliveira (Ipameri, Brazil)

Pokey Houghton (St. George, Utah)

Ashton Sahli (Red Deer, Alberta, Canada)

Andy Guzman (Oakdale, California)

Eric Novoa (Vacaville, California)

Jeferson Silva (Pontese Laverda, Brazil)

Leonardo Castro (Cassilandia, Brazil)

Anderson de Oliveira (Novo Mundo, Brazil)

Paulo Eduardo Rossetto (Colorado, Brazil)

Cassio Dias (Sao F. de Sales, Brazil)

Clay Guiton (Cherryville, North Carolina)