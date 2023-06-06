Parking Lot Pirates prep for third state tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — London baseball's biggest fans will be at Dell Diamond early Friday morning before the UIL 3A state semifinal at noon. The Parking Lot Pirates will be rolling up with a huge tailgate set-up for their third trip to Round Rock.

The PLP was founded by four fathers, Rusty Jacob, Stephen Gonzales, Matt Watters and Henry Sepulveda.

"We started out with a griddle the first year in Round Rock, and then we just kind of continued the next year back home in London. It started out as a joke to everybody, but now everybody loves us."

These London parents and fans have shown their support all season, raising up their flags and cooking out before the first pitch…

"We're willing to do anything to help our boys be successful," said Sepulveda. "It's morphed into a bigger cause and now we feed everybody that wants to come."

The PLP has already prepped their menu for Friday morning. They'll start grilling and preparing food in the parking lot at 6 a.m.

"Before the game we are going to cook some breakfast, we are going to cook some sausage, boudin and andouille," said Jacob. "Then we are going to have a meal for the boys after the game."

The UIL 3A baseball state semifinals between London and Wall start on Friday at noon at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.