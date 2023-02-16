Orlando Salinas named interim coach of the Javelinas Softball team

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Kingsville has announced on Thursday that Orlando Salinas will serve as the interim coach of the Javelina Softball team.

Salinas had been serving as an assistant coach for the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Islander's softball team.

Salinas graduated from TAMUK with a degree in Kinesiology in 1996 where he was a member of the inaugural Javelina Baseball team, coached by his father, Hector Salinas.

The Javelina Softball team takes on Our Lady of the Lake on Sunday in a doubleheader. First pitch of game one is set for noon.

For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.