Orange Grove's Lopez J.R. makes multi-sport commitment to Adrian College

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — The Orange Grove Bulldogs celebrated college signing day for one senior, and he's very dedicated. Mark Lopez J.R. inked his commitment to play two sports, quarterback for Adrian college football and catcher for the baseball program.

Adrian college is a DIII program in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association. It's been a tough journey playing two sports, but Lopez's family and teammates continue to support.

"It was very difficult, but my dad and all my coaches they made me push through it and I just wanted it so bad," Lopez J.R. said. "The coaches, I mean they are unbelievable and the professors are really good with the athletic program."

Lopez plans on studying Sports Management at Adrian College.