Orange Grove grad leads Bulldogs with help from twin dynamic duo

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — The Orange Grove Bulldogs are in UIL 3A-DI this year. The twins you need to keep an eye on are the dynamic duo, Diego and Dominick Garza.

"Diego brings the speed and the quickness," Dominick Garza, Orange Grove senior middle linebacker and running back, said. "I bring the toughness. I'm inside the line. I can just plow through people."

Last season, Dom's brother Diego rushed for 953 yards and 137 receiving yards. They both push each other everyday and know their role on the team.

"It's hard to get past him on defense, and it's hard for me to catch him on offense," Diego Garza, Orange Grove senior running back and linebacker, said. "We work each other hard."

Orange Grove returns six starters on offense and defense, including the twins, and senior starting quarterback Logan Rodriguez.

"That chemistry me and our quarterback have is good because we've been playing since Little League," Diego Garza said.

The big difference for the Bulldogs, other than dropping down to 3A from 4A, is their new head coach Jared Johnston. He's no stranger to Orange Grove. Johnston graduated in 1991.

"This is where I want to finish my career," Johnston said. "You know, I've pretty much been up in the San Antonio area for 25 years now, and just the opportunity to come home and give back to my community and these kids. You know, I see it and I was once them."

Lessons that Johnston tells the Bulldogs, like 'trust the process'.

"He says words with such passion," Dominick Garza said. "It just makes me want to work hard and be a good football player."

That passion is going to be needed to win UIL District 15 3A-DI. The Bulldogs' opponents, Edna and Goliad, are ranked in the top 10 in the division. Orange Grove is at No. 25 in the preseason poll.

"A tough district, and what I love about it is that it makes for good football Friday nights," Johnston said. "I really embrace the harder the district the better."

Orange Grove kicks off their season on Friday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. at Rockport-Fulton against the Pirates.

Rodriguez is one of six senior quarterbacks in the Coastal Bend that were selected to compete in our first ever KRIS Super 6 Showcase. The combine will air on KRIS 6 on Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

